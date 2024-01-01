Topeka rides in the New Year on award-winning bulls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People from all over the country gathered at the Stormont Vail Event Center for “Xtreme” Bulls on Sunday, Dec. 31 to ride into the New Year on the backs of raging bulls.

Chad Berger provided the bulls for the event. His livestock has won awards 12 different years. Berger has raised the event much like he raises his bulls.

“It’s a long drawn out affair to get these bulls where they’re at we raise them and we buy them,” said Berger. “It means a lot to me to watch something grow and become something great.”

The bull riders have come from across the country. Brady Poreeiner reigns from Idaho and came to the capital city to make his mark. He says bull riding is an important part of his life.

“It means the world to me,” said Poreeiner. “I grew up around it, it’s how I make my living, I hope to raise my kids around it and just continue to be in the rodeo family.”

Participants of the event have a few resolutions of their own. Poreeiner says he wants to be more consistent in his bull riding. According to Berger he like to set goals for himself.

“I want to get bigger and better and hopefully we can,” said Berger.

The schedule for 2024 and when Xtreme Bulls will be returning to Topeka has not been released.

