Player selections announced for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 in Emporia
Manhattan's Keenan Schartz and St. Marys Keller Hurla named MVP's of the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - The roster of invitations for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl was announced on New Year’s Day during the Kansas Shrine Bowl Selection Show.

The selections are a result of a combination of statewide media votes and Shrine Bowl coaching staff selections from a list of 457 nominees. Both East and West All-Star rosters can be viewed here.

“We are excited to invite this excellent group of young men into the Kansas Shrine Bowl family,” said Brice Kesler, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “They’ve all had tremendous careers on the football field and have earned this opportunity to use those talents they’ve been blessed with, and worked so hard for, to play the game they love for a much bigger cause.”

Kansas Shrine Bowl participants will play in the East vs. West all-star football game and get the opportunity to meet and interact with the Patient Ambassadors from Shriners Children’s during the Hospital Experience Day. During the Hospital Experience Day, players come to understand that these children have put in the same kind of hard work, dedication and sacrifices they have; only their work has resulted in allowing them to walk, run, play, and live a full life. Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl along with the support from players’ local communities, has sent over $3.8 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas.

