KU’s Cobee Bryant announces return for 2024 season
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant isn’t done in Lawrence just yet.
The two-time First Team All-Big 12 honoree announced his decision to return to KU for his senior season via Twitter/X on Monday.
In 2023, Bryant posted 30 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
This means both of KU’s starting cornerbacks will be back in 2024, the other being Mello Dotson.
