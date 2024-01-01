KU’s Cobee Bryant announces return for 2024 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant isn’t done in Lawrence just yet.

The two-time First Team All-Big 12 honoree announced his decision to return to KU for his senior season via Twitter/X on Monday.

Bet Enough Said ‼️ #MambaYear



Revenge Tour.. one of the best in da country pic.twitter.com/eydjDnWlwS — Cobee (@cobeebryant2) January 1, 2024

In 2023, Bryant posted 30 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

This means both of KU’s starting cornerbacks will be back in 2024, the other being Mello Dotson.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.