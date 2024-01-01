KU’s Cobee Bryant announces return for 2024 season

Texas Tech wide receiver Coy Eakin, left, is unable to get to a pass as Kansas cornerback...
Texas Tech wide receiver Coy Eakin, left, is unable to get to a pass as Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Bryant was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant isn’t done in Lawrence just yet.

The two-time First Team All-Big 12 honoree announced his decision to return to KU for his senior season via Twitter/X on Monday.

In 2023, Bryant posted 30 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

This means both of KU’s starting cornerbacks will be back in 2024, the other being Mello Dotson.

