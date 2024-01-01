Former Ichabod nabs first NFL interception in prime time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn product Corey Ballentine grabbed his first NFL interception on Sunday in prime time.

Ballentine, who’s in his fifth year in the league, picked off the Vikings during Sunday Night Football and had an impressive night defending Justin Jefferson, not allowing any receptions on three targets, and posting a pass breakup.

He also received the Packers’ game ball after the win.

Ballentine was an Ichabod from 2014-2018 before getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2024 WIBW. All rights reserved.