Chiefs take down Bengals on New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track with a 25-17 New Years Eve win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals got on the board first, eating up quite a bit of time in the process. Their first drive ended in a 34-yard field goal by Evan McPherson with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter.

But the Chiefs offense wouldn’t take long at all to respond. On the ensuing drive, they marched down the field and capped it off with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Isiah Pacheco to take the 7-3 lead by the end of the first.

Come the second quarter, Cincinnati would once again claim the lead. The Bengals drove down killing nearly seven minutes of time, and Jake Browning sent a 7-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon to make it a 10-7 Cincinnati lead.

The Chiefs offense would have the chance to respond immediately after, but a forced fumble on Mahomes gave the Bengals the ball back on Kansas City’s 24-yard line.

Things then got heated between the two teams, and a fight on the field ended with offsetting personal foul penalties on Ja’Marr Chase and Mike Edwards.

Just a few snaps later, Cincinnati would take advantage of the fumble recovery, and Browning ran in a 1-yard touchdown to take a 10-point lead.

Harrison Butker ended the first half scoring with two field goals in the final four minutes, one for 54-yards and the second for 43-yards.

Kansas City went into the break down 17-13.

The defense came out with a statement fourth down stop on Cincinnati in the redzone, Willie Gay pushing Joe Mixon back several yards to let the Chiefs offense take over on downs.

Kansas City drove down the field but couldn’t get a touchdown out of it, adding yet another Butker field goal onto the board, this time for 27-yards. Cincy led 17-16 with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter.

The offense finally got the spark it needed late in the third, as Rashee Rice caught a 67-yard pass and ran it downfield before getting tackled in the redzone.

From there, the fourth quarter began. But once again, the Chiefs couldn’t find the endzone. Butker kicked his fourth field goal of the game for 24-yards, taking a 19-17 Chiefs lead.

Two more field goals by Butker in the fourth quarter would seal the bounce-back Kansas City win, 25-17.

The Chiefs are now 10-6 on the year, and will close out regular season action next Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Kickoff time is still TBA.

