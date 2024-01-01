The Beacon celebrates New Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Year’s Eve parties are underway across much of the nation and right here at home.

The Beacon in downtown Topeka is bringing paradise to its guests.

On Sunday night they held a tropical-themed New Year’s Eve party, featuring Top City Entertainment Co., dancing, drinks, snacks, a photo booth and a champagne toast.

“This is the third year that we’ve done our New Year’s Eve party and we always look forward to it it’s a really good time it’s something here in Topeka that we try to keep consistent because we used to go elsewhere for New Year’s Eve parties and we usually have a great time and people have a good time too,” says one of the owners, Courtney Stemler.

Guests can also enjoy a VIP island-themed buffet experience then party late into the night.

