Tractor destroyed after driver discovers smoking hay bale north of Emporia

FILE
FILE(Mgn)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A tractor was destroyed when a hay bale started to smoke and the driver realized the vehicle had caught fire in rural Lyon County over the weekend.

KVOE reports that around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Road 310 - about 13 miles north of Emporia - with reports of a fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a tractor that had caught fire on its undersurface. The driver, who remains unnamed, said they had been hauling hay when they noticed it started to smoke.

Allen-Admire Fire crews said the blaze was quickly extinguished and no cause of the fire had been found. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

