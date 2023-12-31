Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library invites community to view the Light and Shadow Art Exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library opened the Light and Shadow Art Exhibit on Dec. 15 in the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery to explore the dynamics of light and how artists share their distinct world views.

The exhibit contains roughly forty pieces of artwork along with hands on activities to demonstrate how our eyes perceive light and an understanding of why artists use light and shadow in their work.

“It’s very rare for a library to have an art gallery in it, to have a permanent art collection — as this one does,” said Exhibit Curator for TSCPL, Brittney Keegan. “We’re very proud of that.”

There are an array of activities in the gallery for kids and adults to explore the different aspects of light and manipulate it in their own way.

Mom, Kelsey Sanstra, said she feels it’s important to expose children to different variations of art in order to cultivate their creativity.

“She loves art,” said Sanstra. “She’s really artistic and she’s always making bracelets or coloring things and bringing art into her life just helps expand her imagination.”

Each piece of artwork shows the artist’s point of view, while also allowing for personal interpretation.

Keegan said she loves sharing information about each piece and hopes they inspire others to make their own art.

“There are artists that play with emotion and use the light to play with some of the emotion with what they’re trying to get across, whether they’re talking about a particular time period, an event that’s happening, or if it’s a general feeling — like a woman in a garden,” said Keegan. “The way they compose their work helps to communicate some of those emotions.”

