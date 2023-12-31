Sunday forecast: Last day of the year, it will be cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs reached the low 50s yesterday, highs will be stuck in the 30s today and even tomorrow to begin the year 2024. Tomorrow will be the nicer day due to more sun and lighter winds vs today. Dry conditions are still expected so the only concern will be to stay warm with the colder temperatures.

Taking Action:

Heading to the Chiefs game? Temperatures will be cold, in the mid 30s wind chills in the mid-upper 20s. If you have plans to be out this evening for any New Year’s Eve festivities it will be dry but because temperatures will be stuck in the 30s during the afternoon it will cool down in the 20s through the evening with most spots in the mid-upper 20s by midnight. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to mid 20s. Any lingering clouds would lead to slightly warmer temperatures but it will still be cold. It’ll be nicer tomorrow for New Year’s Day with more sun expected and definitely lighter winds with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

Clouds will continue to be the main concern for the next several days with models having a tough time with that aspect of the forecast. While confidence is high that cloud free conditions from sunrise to sunset is very unlikely at least for the next couple days, that doesn’t mean there won’t be mostly sunny skies at times. Bottom line have those sunglasses handy and hope for clouds to stick around at night which would keep temperatures warmer vs if we had clear skies.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy for the majority of the day with a few peeks of sun possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds N 5-15 gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW/SW around 5 mph.

Highs will warm into the low-mid 40s Tuesday before a cold front Wednesday cools highs back down in the upper 30s to around 40°. The front will come through dry similar to today (Sunday) and temperatures dependent on how much clouds there are could range anywhere from the upper 30s to mid 40s Wednesday through Friday.

The next best chance of precipitation looks to move in between Friday and Saturday. Timing uncertainty is leading to just putting the chance in for Friday night at this time and will adjust timing (and precipitation type) over the next several days as we get closer.

