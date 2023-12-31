Keeping fitness new year goals all through 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The beginning of the new year is the busiest time for Great Life Central Fitness.

“I would say it’s 50% more than every [other month]. It’s the most packed, we get a lot more people in,” said Building Manager at Great Life Central Fitness Dawson Durkes. “We see a huge boost in numbers coming in January.”

According to a new survey from Forbes Health, 48% of people say improving fitness is a top goal in 2024 but only 20% keep themselves accountable when it comes to sticking to those goals.

“I think its 90% of the battle, in just achieving those goals, is just getting through the front doors,” said Durkes. “I think once you are able to come through the front door you are able to put all the other problems to the side and your able to just focus on yourself and focus on your body. It’s pretty hard around the year to do but just getting in those habits every day, setting a set time, and then coming every day.”

“I would say setting a set time during the day to come,” said Durkes. “Definitely set a time during the day to come where your able to just focus on yourself and just repeat that every single day until your able to get in the habit of ‘Hey its 5:30, it’s time to go to the gym’ and just staying in those habits.”

