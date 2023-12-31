Kansas women’s basketball falls to No. 25 West Virginia in Big 12 opener
Published: Dec. 30, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball couldn’t get a win in its Big 12 opener on Saturday, falling to No. 25 West Virginia 85-60 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 19 points, followed by Taiyanna Jackson’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Jayhawks are now 7-5 on the season and will continue conference play at Iowa State on January 3rd at 1:00 p.m.
