Kansas women’s basketball falls to No. 25 West Virginia in Big 12 opener

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball couldn’t get a win in its Big 12 opener on Saturday, falling to No. 25 West Virginia 85-60 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 19 points, followed by Taiyanna Jackson’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Jayhawks are now 7-5 on the season and will continue conference play at Iowa State on January 3rd at 1:00 p.m.

