Kansans warned to ring in 2024 safely as police focus on impaired drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to ring in 2024 safely as extra patrol vehicles are placed on Kansas roadways to deter impaired driving.

The Topeka Police Department has warned drivers it is cracking down on impaired driving and seatbelt enforcement as Kansans ring in 2024.

TPD said the New Year’s DUI enforcement campaign started on Friday, Dec. 29, and will run through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

“Celebrate responsibly,” said a TPD spokesperson. “Plan your ride home and if you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel.”

TPD noted that the campaign has been funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation and is part of a statewide initiative.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office said residents there can call dispatch at 785-765-3323 to request a ride.

“I’d rather you call and we be the DD and take you home safe than take you to jail, the hospital or the coroner...” said Wabaunsee Co. Undersheriff Eric Kirsch.

Meanwhile, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has provided the following tips to help keep Kansans safe:

Travel in a group

Know your limits with alcohol

Order a taxi or Uber

Designate a sober driver

Check the weather

Only bring the money you need

Make sure smoke alarms function properly

Do not serve alcohol to underage children

No celebratory gunfire

Refrain from celebratory fireworks

Keep your pets safe

