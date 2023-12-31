Florida driver injured after pickup flips along South-Central Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Florida driver was injured after his pickup flipped along a South-Central Kansas interstate when it collided with a barrier wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 24.6 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ian Price, 21, of Ocala, Fla., had been headed south.

For an unknown reason, KHP said the pickup collided with the barrier wall which caused it to roll.

First responders said Price sustained minor injuries but was not taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

