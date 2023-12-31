Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals

CLAFLIN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and child are recovering from serious injuries after a collision with a Manhattan pickup truck on a rural Kansas highway left everyone involved injured.

The Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-156 and NE 130 Ave. - the Claflin turnoff - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Toyota Prius driven by Mathew Burg, 32, of Claflin, had been headed south on NE 130 Ave. within Burg failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

Meanwhile, a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Laura Triinkle, 55, of Manhattan, had been headed east on the highway. She was unable to stop the pickup before colliding with Burg’s Prius.

The Sheriff’s Office said the impact sent both vehicles northeast into a field.

First responders said Burg and his two passengers, children ages one and three, were taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend. Later, Burg and the 1-year-old were sent down to Wichita with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office said Trinkle and her two passengers, ages 82 and 59, were also taken to KU Med in Great Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

