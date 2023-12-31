Collision with Manhattan pickup sends everyone involved to rural hospitals

A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.
A man and two children were rescued from a smashed Prius following a collision on Dec. 27, 2023.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAFLIN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and child are recovering from serious injuries after a collision with a Manhattan pickup truck on a rural Kansas highway left everyone involved injured.

The Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-156 and NE 130 Ave. - the Claflin turnoff - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Toyota Prius driven by Mathew Burg, 32, of Claflin, had been headed south on NE 130 Ave. within Burg failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

Meanwhile, a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Laura Triinkle, 55, of Manhattan, had been headed east on the highway. She was unable to stop the pickup before colliding with Burg’s Prius.

The Sheriff’s Office said the impact sent both vehicles northeast into a field.

First responders said Burg and his two passengers, children ages one and three, were taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend. Later, Burg and the 1-year-old were sent down to Wichita with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office said Trinkle and her two passengers, ages 82 and 59, were also taken to KU Med in Great Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Body found in Kansas River has been identified as missing woman
Three people were sent to the hospital following a serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee...
Three people hospitalized following serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee Co.
One person is dead following a semi versus pedestrian collision in Lyon County.
One dead following semi vs. pedestrian collision in Lyon County
Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, behind bars in...
Possession of hallucinogenic drugs lands Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co.
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Ottawa County.
One person taken to hospital following crash in Ottawa County

Latest News

FILE
Kansans warned to ring in 2024 safely as police focus on impaired drivers
FILE
2 from Colorado sent to Kansas hospitals after chase near Cheyenne Bottoms
FILE
Tractor destroyed after driver discovers smoking hay bale north of Emporia
Staying chilly today to end 2023