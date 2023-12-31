Chiefs out Toney, Smith as game time questionable for others in Week 17

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be out a wide receiver and a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals while game time for three other players remains questionable.

The Chiefs announced on Sunday that Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney will be out for a second week with a hip injury while tackle Donovan Smith will be out for a third week with a neck injury.

Meanwhile, it is questionable if either L’Jarius Sneed, Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Isiah Pacheco will play as Sneed recovers from a calf injury, Edwards-Helaire recovers from illness and Pacheco nurses a concussion and shoulder injury.

Friday’s practice missed Sneed, Smith, Toney and Edwards-Helaire. While Pacheco practiced for the first time on Friday, he still needs to be cleared from concussion protocol before he is eligible for Sunday’s game.

As Jerick McKinnon remains on injured reserve and will not be available against the Bengals, this leaves La’Mical Perine - who has spent most of the season on the practice squad - as the only running back on the active roster.

For the Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase and Jalen Davis may not appear in Kansas City as Chase bounces back from a shoulder injury and Davis a groin injury.

The Chiefs and Bengals are set to face off at 3:25 p.m. in Kansas City on channel 13.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.