2 from Colorado sent to Kansas hospitals after chase near Cheyenne Bottoms

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two from Colorado were sent to Kansas hospitals after a chase with law enforcement ended when their vehicle rolled on a highway near Cheyenne Bottoms.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, a chase between law enforcement officials and a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Terrick S. Wilkins, 19, of Greeley, Colo., came to an end following a collision near mile marker 116 on Highway 281 - about 12 miles north of Highway 56.

KHP said Wilkins had been fleeing law enforcement when he failed to navigate a curve on the highway. The Nissan veered off the road to the right and hit a culver which caused the car to roll.

First responders said Wilkins was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, his passenger, Reanna R. Llamas, 20, of Greeley, was taken to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington also with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that neither Wilkins nor Llamas were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. No information about what started the chase has been released. As of Sunday, neither had been booked into jail yet.

