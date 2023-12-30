Topeka West High School Charger Band returns home from Alamo Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka West High School Charger Band returned home from Texas with the Sweepstakes Award.

13 News was on the scene as the Topeka West High School Charger Band arrived home around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 in the east parking lot off of Fairlawn Rd. at Topeka West High School.

Topeka West High School Director of Bands Barry Evans says a very special honor came along with winning the Sweepstakes Award as the students were able to march their show as part of the pre-game festivities for the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. Then the students participated in a mass band halftime show during the game. The following day, the band performed at Six Flags and then were able to enjoy the park.

Evans said the 95 high school band members brought back a lot of hardware with them, including the overall top prize, the Sweepstakes Award.

According to Evans, the students also brought home the following awards:

Field Show Competition

Outstanding percussion

Outstanding color guard/auxiliary

Outstanding drum major

Outstanding performance - Marching

Outstanding performance - Music

Outstanding performance - General effect

Outstanding overall field show performance

Parade Competition

Outstanding percussion

Outstanding color guard/auxiliary

Outstanding drum major

Outstanding performance - Marching

Outstanding performance - General Effect

Outstanding overall parade performance

