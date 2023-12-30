Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library shares most checked out books of 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As 2023 comes to a close, the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library has released its list of most checked out books of the year.

At the top of the list in the print category is C.J. Box’s mystery thriller Storm Watch.

Suspenseful thrillers like this were popular at the T&SCPL this year, with nearly every top 10 print book falling into this category.

Also on the most checked-out print books list:

Unnatural History by Jonathan Kellerman

Simply Lies by David Baldacci

The House of Wolves by James Patterson

Dark Angel by John Sandford

Without a Trace by Danielle Steel

I Will Find You by Harlan Coben

The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson

Worthy Opponents by Danielle Steel

3 Days to Live by James Patterson

The ebook category followed the same trend, with Simply Lies by David Baldacci in the number one spot.

Also on the most checked-out ebooks list:

Happy Place by Emily Henry

The Longmire Defense by Craig Johnson

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

I Will Find You by Harlan Coben

The Five Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

Identity by Nora Roberts

The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes

Storm Watch by C.J. Box

Hang the Moon by Jeanette Walls

Audiobooks gained traction this year, with many library-goers opting for the hands-free listening option for consuming books this year.

“Reading is still popular.,” says Ginger Park, communications editor for the T&SCPL. “And the print checkouts were very good, as were the digital checkouts, the ebooks and the audiobooks. I think audiobooks are gaining popularity. You know, it really started picking up with COVID and people have continued that trend. They’ve discovered how much they like listening to book while they’re doing something else while they’re doing a chore or something that doesn’t use that brainpower.”

If you’re looking to start the new year off with a book in your hand, or in your ears, consider the T&SCPL’s ‘Bookmark’ podcast, blogs, Facebook page, or the Libby and Hoopla apps.

