Saturday forecast: Nicest day for a while, enjoy it!

Highs today will be in the 40s and 50s for the warmest day we'll have in a while so take advantage of it before cooling down in the 30s and 40s not only for the rest of the holiday weekend but for much of next week as well. All this while it remains dry.

Taking Action:

Watch out for a few slick spots in the next couple nights/mornings. Any snow melt that occurs during the day and doesn’t evaporate will refreeze creating some black ice in locations.

Heading to Sunday’s Chiefs game? Temperatures will be cold again in the low-mid 30s with gusts up to 20 mph keeping wind chills in the mid 20s. It will be dry though unlike the last game.

If you have plans to be out for New Year’s Eve it will be dry but stuck in the 30s for Sunday afternoon and cooling down in the 20s through the evening with most spots in the mid 20s by midnight. Wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s.



Yesterday wasn’t bad temperature wise considering how cold it had been earlier in the week and with similar temperatures today, the biggest difference will be less wind and clouds lingering a bit longer through the afternoon hours compared to yesterday. Even with that said, today will still be one of the nicer days we’ll have in a while so take advantage of it, maybe taking down the Christmas lights. A cold front tomorrow morning will limit the warming trend through the day especially with how much clouds linger through the day.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Most spots will be mostly sunny by mid-afternoon (around 3pm). Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds (some models are indicating cloudy skies all day and other models are hinting at some sun). Regardless of sun or not, it’ll be much colder with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW/N 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40°. Winds NW/SW 5-10 mph.

The rest of the week will remain in the 20s for lows and highs in the 30s and 40s with clouds the biggest factor in determining how warm it gets or how cold it stays. Highs confidence of it staying dry through Friday with a few models indicating a slight chance of precipitation next Saturday but with low confidence have opted to keep Day 8 dry for now and will continue to monitor the trends in the coming days.

