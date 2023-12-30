Possession of hallucinogenic drugs lands Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed a Topeka man behind bars in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated that shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, a deputy stopped a black Hyundai Sonata for traffic violations on US Highway 75, just south of 142nd Rd. The traffic stop led to a probable cause search of the vehicle, which revealed hallucinogenic drugs, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, was arrested for the following:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Transporting an open container

Violation of restrictions on driver’s license

Defective tail lamp on motor vehicle

Improper driving on laned roadway

