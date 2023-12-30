Possession of hallucinogenic drugs lands Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co.

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, behind bars in...
Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, behind bars in Jackson County.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Possession of hallucinogenic drugs landed a Topeka man behind bars in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated that shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, a deputy stopped a black Hyundai Sonata for traffic violations on US Highway 75, just south of 142nd Rd. The traffic stop led to a probable cause search of the vehicle, which revealed hallucinogenic drugs, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Ian Jameel Norvell Black, of Topeka, was arrested for the following:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of hallucinogenic drugs
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Transporting an open container
  • Violation of restrictions on driver’s license
  • Defective tail lamp on motor vehicle
  • Improper driving on laned roadway

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were sent to the hospital following a serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee...
Three people hospitalized following serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee Co.
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Body found in Kansas River has been identified as missing woman
A silver Kia that had been reported stolen was recovered early Friday east of S.E. 21st and...
Stolen car flees from officers early Friday in Topeka
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023
Steven Hunter Jr. has been charged with Intentional Second Degree Murder, Criminal Possession...
Charges filed against suspect in connection to Topeka’s 34th homicide of 2023

Latest News

The party will begin at 8 on Moro Street leading up to the apple dropping at midnight.
Aggieville is gearing up for its big New Year’s Eve party
Fans gather to support the K-State football team after winning its bowl game
Gym Pods is located at 301 Kearney St. in Manhattan.
Gym Pods holds its ribbon cutting ceremony
The players appreciated the warm welcome home.
Fans gather to support the K-State football team after winning its bowl game