One person taken to hospital following crash in Ottawa County

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Ottawa County.
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Ottawa County.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log states that around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, a 2021 Ford F-350 was northbound when it entered the median and went airborne on US Highway 81, about two miles north of K-18 on US Highway 81. The vehicle then rolled an unknown number of times, coming to rest in the median on its tires.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicates the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old, from Brookville, had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of injuries.

