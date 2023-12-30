One dead following semi vs. pedestrian collision in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a semi versus pedestrian collision in Lyon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log states that around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, a 2022 Freightliner Semi was southbound on I-35 at mile marker 130.9, about .1 mile south of Burlingame Rd. The semi moved into the left lane to let a vehicle merge onto I-35. A pedestrian entered the roadway from the left and walked into the left lane. Then the semi steered to the right and struck the pedestrian.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the driver of the semi was 43-year-old Raul Romero-Ruiz. The driver was traveling with a passenger, Ruben Romero-Ruiz, 53, both of Distrito Federal, Mexico. Both the driver and passenger had no apparent injuries.

The KHP Crash Log noted the pedestrian, Dylan Edward Moellenberndt, 29, of Admire, had fatal injuries. Next of kin was notified at 10:43 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

