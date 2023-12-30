No. 2 Kansas throttles Wichita State

Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wichita State Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - No. 2 Kansas men’s basketball handled Wichita State with ease on Saturday afternoon, beating the Shockers 86-67 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 22 points, 13 boards and 3 steals, yet another double-double for the star center. Kevin McCullar closely followed with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

K.J. Adams Jr. also contributed with 9 points and 11 rebounds, and DaJuan Harris Jr. posted 9 assists.

The No. 2 Jayhawks are now 12-1 on the season, and will next begin conference play by hosting TCU on January 6th at Allen Fieldhouse at 1:00 p.m.

