No. 2 Kansas throttles Wichita State

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - No. 2 Kansas men’s basketball handled Wichita State with ease on Saturday afternoon, beating the Shockers 86-67 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Hunter Dickinson led the Jayhawks with 22 points, 13 boards and 3 steals, yet another double-double for the star center. Kevin McCullar closely followed with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

K.J. Adams Jr. also contributed with 9 points and 11 rebounds, and DaJuan Harris Jr. posted 9 assists.

The No. 2 Jayhawks are now 12-1 on the season, and will next begin conference play by hosting TCU on January 6th at Allen Fieldhouse at 1:00 p.m.

