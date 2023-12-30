KDOT seeking public input for future of K-10 through Johnson, Douglas counties

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking drivers for input on the future of K-10.

The 16.5 mile stretch of the highway spans the cities of DeSoto, Lenexa, and Olathe. It expects to see growth in the coming years as both Johnson and Douglas counties prepare for more people and drivers.

A Panasonic facility under construction in DeSoto will bring even more traffic to the area, along with new customers to nearby businesses. KDOT says it is working to stay ahead by evaluating how to improve K-10.

“Well I came here to DeSoto to be in a small town and of course like a lot of people in DeSoto, they wanted it to stay small,” Mike Rogers, owner of Mike’s Liquor, said.

Rogers explains the area didn’t stay small for long. He’s owned Mike’s Liquor in DeSoto for 15 years. The store overlooks K-10 and provides him with a front row seat to a city on the verge of change.

“I was on the EDC [Economic Development Corporation] and we knew it was gonna happen so we wanted it to develop in a way that we wanted to develop, not in a way that was just gonna be thrown at us,” Rogers said.

He said Panasonic Energy broke ground on an electric vehicle battery plant in November 2022 and it energized the area. He has greeted construction workers who became loyal customers at his store.

Rodgers said some of the change is good, but other changes haven’t been as welcomed.

“They had the bridges shut down. Both sides. I mean it’s kind of hurt business and then they put in the roundabout outside here,” Rogers said.

That’s where KDOT is involved. The department says it is in the discovery phase of a project that intends to ease traffic and improve safety along K-10. The department proposed adding lanes and improving systems at the K-10 /K-7 and K-10/I-435/I-35 interchanges.

“From K-7 to Gateway, we tend to see a lot of rear end accidents and that’s associated with congestion. People are high-speed, coming from De Soto area and all of a sudden you’re coming up to a stop and go condition and so you have to hit your breaks,” Steven Cross, KDOT project manager, said.

KDOT said it wants feedback from people who will be most affected by the added traffic and changes to the already busy highway.

“We wanna be environmentally conscious. Make sure that we don’t have undue impacts to minorities, or wetlands, or business communities, things like that,” Cross said.

A virtual public meeting is open until Tuesday. In the fall, KDOT expects to complete its environmental assessment. From there they will get approval to move forward with the design and construction.

For more information on how to share your thoughts, visit the KDOT website.

