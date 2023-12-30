Gym Pods holds its ribbon cutting ceremony

Gym Pods is located at 301 Kearney St. in Manhattan.
Gym Pods is located at 301 Kearney St. in Manhattan.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new fitness place is now open in the Manhattan community.

Gym Pods held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon to officially open. The gym provides 3 different membership types for those wanting to get into shape. Owners said the community support has been wonderful making this possible.

”I’m so excited about it because for me personally one of my biggest barriers and obstacles to reaching my fitness goals was just not being the type of person who wants to go to a public gym and workout in front of other people and so I’m so excited that I’ve had a lot of different members reach out and say I’m so excited now I have a place I can go, that I can work out in comfort and that was kind of my whole goal when I was putting this space together is I just want you to feel comfortable and at ease and relieved when you walk in,” said Bo Winters, owner of Gym Pods.

Gym Pods is located at 301 Kearney St. in Manhattan.

