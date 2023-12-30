Fans gather to support the K-State football team after winning its bowl game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State football team returned to the Little Apple this afternoon.

The team is fresh off their PopTarts Bowl victory in Orlando where they defeated the NC State Wolfpack 28 to 19. A proud crowd welcomed the cats and they’re excited to see what the team can do next year.

”We didn’t have a whole lot going on and I thought you know what let’s just drive up here and welcome them home and show support for them and how proud they are because we been through a lot with the portal and stuff like that and we thought you know this be a good way to do it so thats why we’re here. I’m excited for the future and we’ll just support them no matter how it turns out but I got a good feeling about everything.” said Martin Herbers, a fan.

The players appreciated the warm welcome home.

