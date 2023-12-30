Dalmatian ‘switches sides’ from firefighters to police department

The Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police cruiser.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – A Dalmatian in Alaska is “switching sides” from the fire department to the police department.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Anchorage Police Department shared a cute photo of a Dalmatian riding shotgun in a police cruiser.

“You know what they say – dogs have a special intuition about people,” the police department wrote. “This Dalmatian switched sides all on his own. Not sure what to tell you The Anchorage Fire Department.”

Community members had fun in the comments, with one Facebook user writing, “Guess he prefers guns over hoses.”

It’s unclear who the Dalmatian actually belongs to.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were sent to the hospital following a serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee...
Three people hospitalized following serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee Co.
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Body found in Kansas River has been identified as missing woman
A silver Kia that had been reported stolen was recovered early Friday east of S.E. 21st and...
Stolen car flees from officers early Friday in Topeka
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023
Steven Hunter Jr. has been charged with Intentional Second Degree Murder, Criminal Possession...
Charges filed against suspect in connection to Topeka’s 34th homicide of 2023

Latest News

Jeremy Renner visited the hospital where he was treated following his near-fatal snowplow...
Jeremy Renner visits hospital nearly 1 year after snowplow accident: ‘I’m forever in your debt’
The party will begin at 8 on Moro Street leading up to the apple dropping at midnight.
Aggieville is gearing up for its big New Year’s Eve party
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
The New Year's Eve ball is shown in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New York. With...
Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop