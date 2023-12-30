Ashes of Topeka Star Trek fan head to space with original cast members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who lost his life last year is receiving a burial that’s out of this world.

Topeka resident John Zemple lost his life in a murder-suicide in March of 2022. Now, John will finally get the send-off his family has been waiting for; an infinite voyage into deep space.

“Knowing that he’s going to be in the stars forever how amazing is that I mean every time I look he’s going to be there,” says John’s sister, Audrey White.

On January 8, Celestis will launch one-quarter teaspoon of John’s ashes into space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, in Florida, on their voyager mission, known as the Enterprise Flight.

The spacecraft will contain DNA, cremated remains, and mindfiles of more than 200 individuals.

“Celestis Memorial spaceflights launches symbolic portions of cremated remains or the living DNA of folks. So what these flight capsules are they’re about 13 millimeters around and they’re about the size of a watch battery and about a quarter inch thick so they’ll hold about a gram of cremated remains or DNA so that one gram is put into this flight capsule then the flight capsule is attached is attached to an assembly,” explains President of Celestis, Colby Youngblood.

Once orbit has been achieved, the flight will journey endlessly into deep space.

“The cool thing about our enterprise flight it will be the farthest repository of our civilization out in the solar system it will have the DNA and the cremated remains of 265 earthlings that will be out there in space and it’s the furthest we’ve ever traveled to have something like that out and basically it serves as a cosmic time capsule,” says Youngblood.

“So when I lost my brother I knew you could do this so I found Celestis and specifically their Enterprise mission which is sending I mean it’s Gene Roddenberry, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols all of the Star Trek people we have lost. The originals will be on this flight with him and it’s just so perfect, so perfect for John,” says White.

On board with John will be cast members from the original Star Trek series and even DNA samples from three United States presidents.

“So some of my first memories of John is that he would come home from college and I was probably 3 and he was like 18 and what I remember most about him was that he would come home from college and we would watch Star Trek and we would build the Star Trek Enterprise on my litebrite and those were just some of the special times that we had,” recalls White.

Now, John’s family will be able to honor his love for science and space in an infinite journey.

“We provide a real space mission to normal people,” says Youngblood.

“We honor our people among the stars and how amazing is that to be able to know that there is a part of us all of us because we truly are all connected that will be in space forever,” says White.

If you would like to give your loved one deceased or living a trip to venture into space click here.

