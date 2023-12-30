Aggieville is gearing up for its big New Year’s Eve party

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Members down in Aggieville are getting ready for their big New Year’s Eve party tomorrow night.

The 21st Little Apple New Year’s Eve party will be taking place tomorrow night in Aggieville. The event has evolved over the years after starting on top of Rally House.

“What we tried to do is change that up so that we’re not closing down the streets. Every time we close down the streets no matter, we have great events and great parades, but we do know that every time we close down the streets, we negatively impact the businesses and for the most part you can weigh that out and say the pros are higher than the cons so let’s go ahead and do that,” said Dennis Cook, director of Aggieville Business Association.

A live band will perform before the countdown to the apple dropping on top of Kites Bar and Grill.

“Well really from 8 o’clock on we will have a live DJ outside playing music just kind of giving that great New Year’s Eve vibe to everybody but all the streets will be open, so a bunch of bars and restaurants are having their own New Year’s Eve events which are great they’re going to draw a lot of people down here,” said Cook.

With the weather expected to be very cold, Aggieville officials believe there will still be a good turnout.

“I do expect a really good crowd tonight because I know some of these bars are revved up and they know they’re going to have a real good crowd for their New Year’s Eve group and I had them reach out to me and they go we know that right around 11:30 were going to lose half our crowd their just going out to the street but that’s okay because they know at 12:05 or 12:10 they’re going to be right back in the bar again to get warm and still enjoy the rest of the New Years,” said Cook.

The party will begin at 8 on Moro Street leading up to the apple dropping at midnight.

