Two from Colorado seriously injured when car crashes while fleeing from police

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Colorado were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the car they were in crashed while fleeing from police in Barton County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday on US-281 highway, on the west edge of Hoisington.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Nissan Altima was fleeing from law enforcement offices when it failed to negotiate a curve on US-281.

The Nissan then went off the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and rolled.

The driver, Terrick Sidney Wilkins, 19, of Greeley, Colo., was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Wilkins wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Nissan, Reanna Renee Llamas, 20, of Greeley. Colo., was transported to Clara Bartono Hospital in Hoisington with serious injuries. The patrol said Llamas wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.