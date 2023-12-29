Traffic disruption takes place at 17th St. and Oakley in Topeka

A traffic disruption will take place at 17th St. and Oakley in Topeka.
A traffic disruption will take place at 17th St. and Oakley in Topeka.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic disruption will take place at 17th St. and Oakley in Topeka.

City of Topeka officials said the eastbound lane at 17th St. and Oakley will be moved to the center lane up to Medford. This work will last through the morning and should be open this evening.

City of Topeka officials said the work is being done by Rylie Equipment for AT&T.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan...
Illinois’ Shannon Jr. suspended following Lawrence rape arrest
Destiny Mathews
Disturbance near Downtown Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
Guillermo Vela
Late-night disturbance in SW Topeka leads to arrest of domestic violence suspect
An Emergency Order of Suspension and Emergency Proceedings was issued for a physical therapist...
Emergency suspension issued for Pittsburg physical therapist’s license
Crews extinguished a kitchen fire early Thursday at 929 S.W. Cambridge in west Topeka.
Crews extinguish kitchen fire that causes estimated $20,000 in damage early Thursday at west Topeka home

Latest News

A portable toilet caught fire early Friday at Gage Park, near S.W. 10th Avenue and Gage...
Portable toilet catches fire Friday morning in Topeka’s Gage Park
A silver Kia that had been reported stolen was recovered early Friday east of S.E. 21st and...
Stolen car flees from officers early Friday in Topeka
Two people from Colorado were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the car they were in...
Two from Colorado seriously injured when car crashes while fleeing from police
Staying relatively mild these next 2 days