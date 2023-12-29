Traffic disruption takes place at 17th St. and Oakley in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic disruption will take place at 17th St. and Oakley in Topeka.

City of Topeka officials said the eastbound lane at 17th St. and Oakley will be moved to the center lane up to Medford. This work will last through the morning and should be open this evening.

City of Topeka officials said the work is being done by Rylie Equipment for AT&T.

