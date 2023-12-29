Traffic backed up from wreck on I-470 in Topeka

Traffic is backed up from a crash on I-470 in Topeka, Kan.
Traffic is backed up from a crash on I-470 in Topeka, Kan.(Doug Brown/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is backed up from a wreck on I-470 in Topeka, Kan.

13 News was at the scene of a crash around 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 on I-470.

I-470 was closed for about 15 minutes but it is open now. Law enforcement and first responders are letting vehicles through slowly.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

13 News WIBW-TV will update with more information as it becomes available.

