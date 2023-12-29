Topeka West High School Charger Band to perform at Alamo Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A high school marching band from Topeka is in Texas to perform at a bowl game.

The Topeka West High School Charger Band was selected to perform at the Alamo Bowl.

Parents of the Topeka West band members shared that the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Alamo Bowl pre-game and halftime show.

This year, the two teams competing in the Alamo Bowl are the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners.

This bowl game is available on ESPN.

