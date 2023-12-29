Topeka West High School Charger Band to perform at Alamo Bowl

Topeka West High School Charger Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Bowl in Texas.
Topeka West High School Charger Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Bowl in Texas.(Keeyawna Scott)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A high school marching band from Topeka is in Texas to perform at a bowl game.

The Topeka West High School Charger Band was selected to perform at the Alamo Bowl.

Parents of the Topeka West band members shared that the band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Alamo Bowl pre-game and halftime show.

This year, the two teams competing in the Alamo Bowl are the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners.

This bowl game is available on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

Hill’s Pet Nutrition participates in New Years Day Rose Parade in California
Hill’s Pet Nutrition participates in New Years Day Rose Parade in California
Boys & Girls Club of Topeka received 152 winter coats from Aristocrat Motors of Topeka.
Boys & Girls Club of Topeka receives 152 winter coats from Aristocrat Motors
Boys & Girls Club of Topeka receives 152 winter coats from Aristocrat Motors
Boys & Girls Club of Topeka receives 152 winter coats from Aristocrat Motors
Aristocrat Motors made the donation to the Boys and Girls Club for the fourth year.
Coats donated for kids