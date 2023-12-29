Three people hospitalized following serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee Co.

Three people were sent to the hospital following a serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee County.(Doug Brown/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital following a serious injury crash on I-470 in Shawnee County.

13 NEWS was at the scene of a crash around 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that the crash occurred around 12:42 p.m. on I-470 eastbound at milepost 2, or about 200 feet north of 21st St.

Kansas Highway Patrol indicated that a 2017 Ford Focus entered I-470 from SW 21st St. going the wrong direction. Meanwhile, a 2022 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on I-470 when the Ford Focus collided with the Nissan Rogue head-on.

I-470 was closed for about 15 minutes but it is open now. Law enforcement and first responders are letting vehicles through slowly.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the 2017 Ford Focus was driven by John R. Jager, 93, of Topeka. He was traveling with an occupant, Mary M. Jager, 93, of Topeka. Both occupants had suspected serious injuries and were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The crash log stated that the 2022 Nissan Rogue was driven by Dewey A. Carter, 58, of Topeka. Carter had suspected serious injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

