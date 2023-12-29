Stolen car flees from officers early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen car was recovered after it fled from law enforcement officers early Friday in Topeka.

The car, a silver Kia, fled from Shawnee County sheriff’s officers around 5:30 a.m. in central and East Topeka.

The car was found a short time later with tires flattened near S.E. 21st and Cedarwood Drive. The location was just east of S.E. 21st and Rice Road, immediately north of Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike.

Authorities said the car had been reported stolen out of Topeka.

The car, which was held at the scene by Topeka police units, was towed from the scene around 6:45 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone had been taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

