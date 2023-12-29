Staying SMART is key to keeping New Year's resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How many times have you made a New Year’s resolution only to see it quickly set aside? You’re not alone!

Jill Nitzsche, APRN of Stormont Vail Weight Management says less than eight percent of the population actually achieve their New Year’s resolutions.

She says it doesn’t have to be that way. Adopting a “SMART” strategy could help you buck the broken trend. First, be specific.

“What a lot of patients or people do when they set resolutions is they set a very broad goal,” Nitzsche said. “(If you say you) want to be healthier in 2024, specific is what does that mean? What habits do you need to change or adapt to make that specific to what you want to achieve.”

Next, make it measurable. For weight loss, check the scale every two weeks. If you’re decluttering, aim for one closet or cupboard a week.

“When I set goals with patients, they may set a very broad goal, but then I break it down for them. What do we want to achieve and when do we want to achieve it,” she said.

A asks, “Is it attainable?”

“If a patient says they’re going to run a marathon by the end of the year, we want to assess what they’re doing currently in regards to exercise. If they’re not exercising at all, then I’m not going to say let’s run a mile by next week. I’m going to say let’s start with 10 minutes, every other day. How are we going to improve and increase to hit that end goal,” Nitzsche said.

That leads to being realistic.

“A big piece with being realistic is feeling motivated to do it. If you’re not feeling motivated then you’re probably not going to achieve your goal,” she said.

Finally, make your goals timely.

“Measurable and time-based are kind of the same: an actual deadline and something to make sure you’re hitting that goal,” she said.

Nitzsche says don’t forego resolutions altogether out of fear of failure. They can be a first step toward change any time of year.

“They help us adapt and figure out these habits that we need to make to achieve the goals,” she said.

Nitzsche also says goals - and the plans to achieve them - are specific to you, so don’t base your plan off someone else. Plus, realize change doesn’t happen overnight, which is why you set smaller goals along the way.

