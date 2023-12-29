South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on...
FILE - The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on the judges bench at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

South Africa’s submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Palestinian poet and writer Mosab Abu Toha talks to CNN about how Israeli forces detained, handcuffed and beat him as well as stripped him naked. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan...
Illinois’ Shannon Jr. suspended following Lawrence rape arrest
Destiny Mathews
Disturbance near Downtown Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
Guillermo Vela
Late-night disturbance in SW Topeka leads to arrest of domestic violence suspect
An Emergency Order of Suspension and Emergency Proceedings was issued for a physical therapist...
Emergency suspension issued for Pittsburg physical therapist’s license
Crews extinguished a kitchen fire early Thursday at 929 S.W. Cambridge in west Topeka.
Crews extinguish kitchen fire that causes estimated $20,000 in damage early Thursday at west Topeka home

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
A man was saved because another member of Soul Fighters gym in Tempe, Joseph Miller, is a...
Jiu-jitsu students save man’s life when he collapses during training
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
A car was recovered after it fled from law enforcement officers early Friday in Topeka.
Car recovered after fleeing from officers early Friday in Topeka