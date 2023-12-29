Shawnee County provides cardboard collection bins following holidays

To accommodate extra cardboard collected from holiday gifts, Shawnee Co. has set up collection...
To accommodate extra cardboard collected from holiday gifts, Shawnee Co. has set up collection bins to take that extra cardboard off your hands.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To accommodate extra cardboard collected from holiday gifts, Shawnee Co. has set up collection bins to take that extra cardboard off your hands.

The Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Department announced on Thursday, Dec. 28, that the county has set up several large yellow bins at a handful of locations.

Residents have been asked to flatten the cardboard boxes and not to leave any styrofoam or plastic in them. Below is a map of each drop-off location provided by the Solid Waste Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

Fans also showed out well in Orlando cheering on the Wildcats.
Fans gather in Aggieville to cheer on the Wildcats in K-State’s bowl game
Fans gather in Aggieville to cheer on the Wildcats in K-State’s bowl game
13 News at Six
State Library of Kansas reminds residents of Legislative Hotline
K-State fans ready to experience new look Wildcats