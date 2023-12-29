Shawnee County provides cardboard collection bins following holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To accommodate extra cardboard collected from holiday gifts, Shawnee Co. has set up collection bins to take that extra cardboard off your hands.

The Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Department announced on Thursday, Dec. 28, that the county has set up several large yellow bins at a handful of locations.

Residents have been asked to flatten the cardboard boxes and not to leave any styrofoam or plastic in them. Below is a map of each drop-off location provided by the Solid Waste Department’s Facebook page.

