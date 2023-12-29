Portable toilet catches fire Friday morning in Topeka’s Gage Park

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portable toilet caught fire early Friday at Gage Park in west Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 7:43 a.m. near the Bark Park, located near S.W. 10th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Crews found the northwest side of the portable toilet had caught fire.

Topeka Fire Department crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but not before it causes substantial damage to the portable toilet.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

