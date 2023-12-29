Manhattan crash sends one person to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan crash on Thursday evening, Dec. 28, sent one person to the hospital.

The Riley Co. Police Department released an injury crash report on Friday, Dec. 29, one day following the collision. The report states the crash happened around 7:04 p.m. at the intersection of Commons Place and Southwind Rd.

When authorities arrived at the scene, officials found a 2017 Hyundai Veloster and a 2006 Hyundai Elantra involved in the crash.

According to RCPD, one passenger in the Elantra was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, while the driver of the Veloster was cited for inattentive driving.

