Law enforcement to remove impaired drivers from roadways during New Year’s

Area law enforcement, including Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, will work together to remove...
Area law enforcement, including Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, will work together to remove impaired drivers from the roadways during New Years weekend.(WEEK)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area law enforcement, including Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, will work together to remove impaired drivers from the roadways during New Year’s weekend.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said this is part of the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign this week through Jan. 2.

According to Kansas Department of Transportation, the days around the New Year’s holidays outrank other holidays in number of crashes involving an impaired driver. KDOT support allows for the agency to have more deputies on duty during peak times seeking to remove impaired drivers from roads.

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office indicated Sheriff Jay Armbrister said the hope is the campaign can act as a deterrent to keep Douglas Co. roads safer during the holiday week.

“We want people to celebrate, but the most important thing is to reach your destination safely,” Armbrister said. “The best thing you can do before you go out is line up a ride from a sober driver or utilize a ride-share service or taxi. Remember: If you drink, don’t drive.”

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office noted the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with safety funds administered by KDOT. The Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to drive responsibly. For more information about impaired driving, click HERE.

