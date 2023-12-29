Kansas State left 2023 on high note, looking to 2024

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - It was a sweet victory for Kansas State over NC State in the first Pop-Tarts Bowl in the Sunshine State.

Avery Johnson got his first career start under center and was named the Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP.

Other young guys stepped up in their roles and Head coach Chris Klieman talked about for the last month now that this would be a glimpse of what they would see in the future, especially in 2024 and that was exactly that.

“Being able to send some of those guys off tonight with the victory and kind of propel ourselves into the 2024 season was just a great way to finish our season,” Quarterback Avery Johnson said.

“Great win for our program, great win for our seniors, we finished the legacy of 2023 with this group and start a new journey and legacy of the 2024,” Klieman said. “That’s what bowl games are becoming a little bit and we honored the seniors and we got a little bit glimpse into 2024.”

“Yeah, it definitely does. I feel like a lot of young guys got to get their opportunity and I feel like everybody showed up,” Wide Receiver Jayce Brown said.

Johnson had three total touchdowns 241 total yards and showed a lot of poise and guts making some smart decisions that Klieman was impressed with.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of learning and when you come to college you don’t really know what to expect and I’m so happy I chose Kansas State,” Johnson said. “I’m so happy I got to be around these players and these coaches because they truly do care about you and it really is a Brotherhood and it really is a family.”

A 9-4 season for Kansas State and they feel good about it.

“My whole time here has been a blessing,” Offensive Lineman Hayden Gillum said. “There’s been a ton of ups and downs, but it’s been such an amazing experience. I’m so thankful for everyone around me. The fans, my teammates. It’s truly just been a blessing. It’s something that I couldn’t have dreamed of you.”

“You want to leave out a high note,” Offensive Cooper Beebe said. “All I’ve done is poured into this program, all the hours and just to end it this way, it’s such a special feeling, something I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life.”

