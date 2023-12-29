Kansas QB Jason Bean accepts Hula Bowl invite

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (9) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA college...
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (9) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas won 49-16.(Carter Skaggs | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has accepted an invitation to play in the 2024 Hula Bowl.

The Hula Bowl is the nation’s premier college football All-Star Game. During Hula Bowl week, all NFL, XFL, USFL, and CFL teams will be represented by top scout players.

100 of the top senior athletes in the world will be selected to play at the game, which takes place in Orlando, FL. Players will come from across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Japan.

The game will take place on Saturday, January 13th at 12:00 p.m. ET. at BC Mortgage Stadium.

