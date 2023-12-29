K-State wins Pop-Tarts Bowl over NC State

Kansas State tight end Garrett Oakley (86) and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) signal...
Kansas State tight end Garrett Oakley (86) and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) signal "touchdown" as teammate running back DJ Giddens scores against North Carolina State during the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Kansas State football took down North Carolina State 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, FL on Thursday night.

The ‘Cats stormed out to an early lead, as true freshman Avery Johnson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Junction City native DJ Giddens less than three minutes into the game.

Giddens then added to that lead midway through the second quarter, pushing in a 4-yard score with him from his offensive line to make it a 14-0 lead.

The Wolfpack responded a few minutes later, with Brennan Armstrong running in a 31-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.

Johnson, in his first career start, then rushed for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 K-State.

Brayden Narveson kicked a 26-yard field goal for NC State to make it a 21-10 game at halftime.

Narveson then nailed a 49-yarder early in the third quarter to close in on the Wildcats 21-13.

K-State couldn’t respond before NC State inched even closer to its lead, as Trent Pennis exploded for a 60-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the Wolfpack down 21-19 at the end of the third.

But K-State’s offense finally got rolling when it was needed most. Johnson sent an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown to take a 28-19 lead with under 3:00 to go in the fourth.

Cornerback Jacob Parrish finally iced the game for K-State, picking off Armstrong in the final minutes, sealing a 28-19 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory.

Johnson finished the game completing 14 of 31 passes, throwing 178 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added 71 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Giddens capped it off with 151 yards on 28 carries and 2 total touchdowns.

The Wildcats end the 2023 season at 9-4 with a lot of excitement for the future of K-State football.

