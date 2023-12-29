K-State wins Pop-Tarts Bowl over NC State

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Kansas State football took down North Carolina State 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, FL on Thursday night.

The ‘Cats stormed out to an early lead, as true freshman Avery Johnson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Junction City native DJ Giddens less than three minutes into the game.

Giddens then added to that lead midway through the second quarter, pushing in a 4-yard score with him from his offensive line to make it a 14-0 lead.

The Wolfpack responded a few minutes later, with Brennan Armstrong running in a 31-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.

Johnson, in his first career start, then rushed for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 K-State.

Brayden Narveson kicked a 26-yard field goal for NC State to make it a 21-10 game at halftime.

Narveson then nailed a 49-yarder early in the third quarter to close in on the Wildcats 21-13.

K-State couldn’t respond before NC State inched even closer to its lead, as Trent Pennis exploded for a 60-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the Wolfpack down 21-19 at the end of the third.

But K-State’s offense finally got rolling when it was needed most. Johnson sent an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown to take a 28-19 lead with under 3:00 to go in the fourth.

Cornerback Jacob Parrish finally iced the game for K-State, picking off Armstrong in the final minutes, sealing a 28-19 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory.

Johnson finished the game completing 14 of 31 passes, throwing 178 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added 71 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Giddens capped it off with 151 yards on 28 carries and 2 total touchdowns.

The Wildcats end the 2023 season at 9-4 with a lot of excitement for the future of K-State football.

