K-State offensive line left its legacy

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - The Wildcats offensive line was the staple of the locker room and now they go out as champions.

Head coach Chris Klieman preached that for the last month that he wanted to get this win for that group. A lot of them came back for one more season and did not opt out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. They said they wouldn’t have missed this game

“He’s (Conor Riley) done so much for us, and it was only right and being a leader of this team, I love K-State to death,” Offensive Lineman Cooper Beeb. “K-State’s my family and I never wanted to leave them hanging. “We’ve been through a lot with these guys, and I had to finish it the right way.”

“The people, man. These guys have made me who I am,” Offensive Lienman Hayden Gillum said. “It’s a blessing to be around them, Coach Riley and all the offensive line. They’ve changed my life; they’ve been such a huge part of my growth, and they’ve helped me chase my dreams and I’m forever thankful for everyone here at K-State.”

“I mean those guys have been doing it together for a long time, all the credit goes to them tonight for keeping me off the ground and being able to let me sit in a clean pocket and deliver footballs because some of that stuff is really underrated in having a clean pocket and makes my job 100 times easier,” Quarterback Avery Johnson said.

They say it was worth every minute and they did it for Conor Riley who filled in as offensive coordinator after Collin Klein’s departure.

“They love K-State, they love the culture that they built, and they loved the fact that they got one more stage to play with their brothers and that’s a party going on in there with those six-year guys,” Klieman said. “I think it says more that they came back to play for K-State this year and some of those guys are on the O-line and they came back to play for Conor Riley.

“It was never a question. We were going to play,” Gillum said. “We’re going to go out there and give everything we had for him. He’s poured everything into us every day. Even back when I was a walk-on and probably a fourth string and to have the opportunity to help him attain his dream and something that he’s been working for, it was tremendous, and we’re blessed to have him and we knew that we had to do this for Coach Riley.”

We’ll see where a lot of these offensive linemen go in the next steps in their career more than likely Cooper Beebe will head to the NFL but wish everybody especially those seniors the very best as they move onn with their careers. Reporting in Orlando I’m Vince Lovergine 13 Sports

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.