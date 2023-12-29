Identity theft lands Ogden man behind bars

Identity theft landed an Ogden man behind bars.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Identity theft landed an Ogden man behind bars.

Riley County Police Department officials said David Huffman, 42, of Ogden, was arrested around 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the 200 block of North Walnut St. in Ogden, Kan.

RCPD officials indicated Huffman was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for identity theft, including the following:

  • Defraud or receive benefits
  • Theft of property or services
  • Forgery through distributing or issuing a written instrument
  • Making false information
  • Theft by deception
  • Forgery via making or altering a written instrument
  • Giving a worthless check

RCPD officials noted Huffman was issued a total bond of $40,000 and was not confined at the time of this report.

