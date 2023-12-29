Identity theft lands Ogden man behind bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Identity theft landed an Ogden man behind bars.

Riley County Police Department officials said David Huffman, 42, of Ogden, was arrested around 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the 200 block of North Walnut St. in Ogden, Kan.

RCPD officials indicated Huffman was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for identity theft, including the following:

Defraud or receive benefits

Theft of property or services

Forgery through distributing or issuing a written instrument

Making false information

Theft by deception

Forgery via making or altering a written instrument

Giving a worthless check

RCPD officials noted Huffman was issued a total bond of $40,000 and was not confined at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.