Identity theft lands Ogden man behind bars
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Identity theft landed an Ogden man behind bars.
Riley County Police Department officials said David Huffman, 42, of Ogden, was arrested around 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the 200 block of North Walnut St. in Ogden, Kan.
RCPD officials indicated Huffman was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for identity theft, including the following:
- Defraud or receive benefits
- Theft of property or services
- Forgery through distributing or issuing a written instrument
- Making false information
- Theft by deception
- Forgery via making or altering a written instrument
- Giving a worthless check
RCPD officials noted Huffman was issued a total bond of $40,000 and was not confined at the time of this report.
