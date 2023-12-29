The future is very bright in Manhattan with Avery Johnson under center

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Avery Johnson’s name is going to be called in Manhattan a lot more over these next couple of years.

Coach Klieman talked about his poise and guts, and he earned this opportunity and Johnson said he had all the confidence in the world, especially in his teammates.

“I just try to carry myself with confidence throughout everything that I do.” Johnson said. “Credit to my dad for always making sure I’m confident in myself. When you have teammates and coaches and players around you that are confident in your ability, it just ultimately makes my job easier.

“A lot of the 4 or 5-star guys have bad egos and think they deserve this and that, but he came in here and worked for it,” Wide Receiver Jayce Brown said. “He’s cool with everybody, he never thought he was cooler than anybody and that’s what I like about him and respect him more as a quarterback so that made our connection a lot better.”

“This kid is a special talent and he’s a very humble kid,” Head coach Chris Klieman said. “That has a ton of confidence and that’s a really hard thing to do. Yeah, he’s got some swagger, and he could be brash I’m sure if he wants to but he’s such a humble kid, it’s a credit to his parents. The kids mature beyond his years and I think a lot of people saw that North Carolina State’s got a really good players on defense and they had a hard time catching him. For a young player to do what he did, were really excited about the future.

“I’m excited for the future of K-State just as a fan,” Offensive Lineman Hayden Gillum said. “I grew up a big K-State fan and I’m going to be an even bigger K-State fan once I leave here. But super excited for him (Johnson), and the offensive line and what K-State has coming in the future.”

“I think biggest thing is just control all the pressure,” Offensive Lineman Cooper Beebe said. “Having his first start being a bowl game, a huge moment. I thought he was played well, play composed. Like I said before, I mean that dude’s a stud. He’s going to carry his program to new heights we haven’t reached before and I’m excited to get to get to watch him.”

Johnson says that brotherhood that they’ve already built is only going to get stronger as time goes along.

