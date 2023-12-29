Friday forecast: Relatively mild with afternoon sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today and tomorrow will be the pick days to enjoy in the afternoon hours with highs in the 40s and tomorrow being the nicer day with relatively lighter winds. A cold front pushes through Sunday morning leading to highs back below seasonal average especially for Sunday with a slight warm up on New Year’s Day Monday.

Taking Action:

Enjoy these next 2 afternoon’s especially the fact there should be sun especially for the last 2-4 hours before sunset. Heading to Sunday’s Chiefs game? Temperatures will be cold again in the low-mid 30s with gusts up to 20 mph keeping wind chills in the mid 20s. It will be dry though unlike the last game. If you have plans to be out for New Year’s Eve it will be dry but stuck in the 30s for Sunday afternoon and cooling down in the 20s through the evening with most spots in the mid 20s by midnight. Wind chills will be in the teens to near 20°.

While the overall pattern is for relatively warmer temperatures today and tomorrow before the cold front Sunday, cloud cover still remains a bit uncertain. Models differ on exact timing of when the clouds decrease today and tomorrow which would determine how warm it gets (or how cool it stays if clouds linger longer than expected). Those that still have some snow on the ground could also be relatively cooler than areas that don’t have snow. These two factors could keep highs closer to 40° and possibly in the upper 30s rather than warming into the mid to even upper 40s these next 2 days.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

The rest of the holiday weekend will lead to highs in the 30s and lows remaining in the 20s. There will be more clouds Sunday vs Monday but again the uncertainty is how much cloud cover there will be.

Looking at the extended forecast there will be another (dry) cold front that pushes through Wednesday but uncertainty exists on how cold it will get with one model ushering in colder temperatures vs the other model so the forecast Wednesday through Friday may change when it comes to the temperature forecast.

