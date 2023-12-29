Fans gather in Aggieville to cheer on the Wildcats in K-State’s bowl game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats flooded Aggieville to enjoy K-State’s bowl game this evening.

Plenty of fans packed into Kite’s Bar and Grill from students to families to watch the team finish the season strong. Many fans said they’re looking forward to the new-look wildcats they’re getting a preview tonight.

”We’re hoping for it, it’s the new era, the Avery Johnson era, and everybody wants this kid to do well and the offensive line all of them decided to stay to help him out so that is so cool that there’s that camaraderie on the team and that’s just got to come through as a win,” said Doug Chapman, fan.

“It means a lot, I enjoy watching them, they’re a good team. I’m excited to see Avery Johnson play I think it will be a good night for him,” said Carson Goeckel, a fan.

Fans also showed out well in Orlando cheering on the Wildcats.

