Fans gather in Aggieville to cheer on the Wildcats in K-State’s bowl game

By Joseph Robben
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats flooded Aggieville to enjoy K-State’s bowl game this evening.

Plenty of fans packed into Kite’s Bar and Grill from students to families to watch the team finish the season strong. Many fans said they’re looking forward to the new-look wildcats they’re getting a preview tonight.

”We’re hoping for it, it’s the new era, the Avery Johnson era, and everybody wants this kid to do well and the offensive line all of them decided to stay to help him out so that is so cool that there’s that camaraderie on the team and that’s just got to come through as a win,” said Doug Chapman, fan.

“It means a lot, I enjoy watching them, they’re a good team. I’m excited to see Avery Johnson play I think it will be a good night for him,” said Carson Goeckel, a fan.

Fans also showed out well in Orlando cheering on the Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Belisario-Maldonado
One arrested after rape reported in S. Topeka on Christmas
Topeka Police have confirmed they are responding to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop located...
Armed Robbery at Topeka Kwik Shop
Crews were on the scene of a train derailment Wednesday morning near the 500 block of N.W....
Five Union Pacific train-cars derail Wednesday morning in North Topeka
A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of Dylan K. Dow, 27, of Topeka, for...
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to Topeka man’s arrest in Shawnee Co.
FILE
New Year’s Celebrations around Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

Fans gather in Aggieville to cheer on the Wildcats in K-State’s bowl game
To accommodate extra cardboard collected from holiday gifts, Shawnee Co. has set up collection...
Shawnee County provides cardboard collection bins following holidays
13 News at Six
State Library of Kansas reminds residents of Legislative Hotline
K-State fans ready to experience new look Wildcats