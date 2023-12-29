Family mourns Donald Henderson, child plaintiff in Brown v. Board case

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family and friends gathered Thursday to remember Donald Henderson, one of the child plaintiffs in the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education case.

Henderson, 79, passed away Dec. 16 following a short illness. His mother, Zelma, was among 13 plaintiffs who sued the Topeka Public School district over their policy of separate schools for Black children and white children. It led to the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, ending school segregation.

Henderson’s death comes with commemorations underway for the 70th anniversary of the decision. In an interview with 13 NEWS ahead of the 65th anniversary in 2019, Henderson remembered his mother’s impact.

“She passed away in 2008, and she was talking about that then. How far we’ve come. We’ve still got a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way. A long way,” Henderson said. “You have the opportunities. You need to take advantage of them. I mean, we didn’t have them back then like they do now. It’s out there for you, all you got to do is reach for it.”

According to his obituary, Henderson spent 38 years working for Goodyear. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family camping trips, and supporting his sons in Motocross and BMX racing.

He is survived by his of off 44 years Maggie Henderson, their sons Donald, Jr. and Eric, and their daughters Mellaney Henderson, Carol Clemmons and Angelique Hill, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services took place Thursday at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Topeka. The family requests memorial contributions to the Brown vs. Board of Education Foundation through their website, https://brownvboard.org/.

